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I'M DISAPPOINTED 'COS DONALD TRUMP!
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20 views • March 29, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3253/im-disappointed-cos-donald-trump
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3253-im-disappointed-cos-donald-trump
Stefan Molyneux addresses a YouTube comment regarding disappointment in the recent coverage of Donald Trump's Presidential campaign.
"Introduction to Philosophy" Series
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLC1647D7F937DDE7A
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3253-im-disappointed-cos-donald-trump
Stefan Molyneux addresses a YouTube comment regarding disappointment in the recent coverage of Donald Trump's Presidential campaign.
"Introduction to Philosophy" Series
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLC1647D7F937DDE7A
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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