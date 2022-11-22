PeopleUnited are Powerful People

The Republic of the United States is in deep trouble. We all know that despite our differences. Unless we become People United we put at risk democracy, our economy, our civil rights, and even our health. We have been divided, and that is a recipe for weakness and failure. "We the People", when we come together, are unstoppable...and when we don't we lose our power. We must remember that we ARE the people, and we must make our elected officials work for us. The government is the car, and we are the drivers! When the government is also the driver, democracy is gone...and liberty will be gone. It is time for patriots to stand together!