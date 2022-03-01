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1982 Audio Flashbacks: Roxy Music - "More Than This"
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94 views • March 01, 2022
Roxy Music - More Than This (1982)
"More Than This" is a 1982 single by English rock band Roxy Music. It was released as the first single from their final album, 'Avalon' = 390 (Sumerian), and was the group's last top-ten UK hit (peaking at No. 6). Although it reached only No. 58 on the US Billboard Rock Top Tracks chart, it remains one of Roxy Music's best-known songs in America.
Avalon is the eighth and final studio album by English rock band Roxy Music. Released in May 1982, it was recorded in 1981–82 at Compass Point Studios in Nassau, Bahamas, and is generally regarded as the culmination of the smoother, more adult-oriented sound of the band's later work. It was the band's most successful studio album, reaching No. 1 in the UK (for 3 weeks) and staying on the album charts for over a year. Although it only peaked at No. 53 in the United States.
The song 'More Than This' = 174 (Reverse Ordinal), was written by the lead singer Bryan Ferry, who has stated in interviews that he began writing the songs for Avalon while on the western coast of Ireland, which he believes contributed to the dark melancholy of the album. "More than This" is somewhat unusual for a pop song in that Ferry's lead vocals end at 2:45 minutes, leaving the last 1:45 minutes as a synthesizer-driven instrumental outro.
Masonic "Born-To-Be" Network:
NOTE: Judaism/Masonic Gematria Birth Name Coding
------------------------------------------------
'Roxy Music' = 33 (Septenary), 147 (English Ordinal) & 503 (Primes)
'Bryan Ferry CBE' = 39 (Chaldean)
Confirmed (November 30, 2011): Commander of the Order of the British Empire
'Phil Manzanera' = 33 (Septenary)
'Neil Hubbard' = 39 (Septenary) 201 (Reverse Ordinal) 51 (Full Reduction) 51 (Single Reduction)
501 (English Extended)
'Alan Spenner' = 47 (Full Reduction) & 119 (English Ordinal)
'Jimmy Maelen' = 1704 (Squares) 930 (English Extended)
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
"More Than This" is a 1982 single by English rock band Roxy Music. It was released as the first single from their final album, 'Avalon' = 390 (Sumerian), and was the group's last top-ten UK hit (peaking at No. 6). Although it reached only No. 58 on the US Billboard Rock Top Tracks chart, it remains one of Roxy Music's best-known songs in America.
Avalon is the eighth and final studio album by English rock band Roxy Music. Released in May 1982, it was recorded in 1981–82 at Compass Point Studios in Nassau, Bahamas, and is generally regarded as the culmination of the smoother, more adult-oriented sound of the band's later work. It was the band's most successful studio album, reaching No. 1 in the UK (for 3 weeks) and staying on the album charts for over a year. Although it only peaked at No. 53 in the United States.
The song 'More Than This' = 174 (Reverse Ordinal), was written by the lead singer Bryan Ferry, who has stated in interviews that he began writing the songs for Avalon while on the western coast of Ireland, which he believes contributed to the dark melancholy of the album. "More than This" is somewhat unusual for a pop song in that Ferry's lead vocals end at 2:45 minutes, leaving the last 1:45 minutes as a synthesizer-driven instrumental outro.
Masonic "Born-To-Be" Network:
NOTE: Judaism/Masonic Gematria Birth Name Coding
------------------------------------------------
'Roxy Music' = 33 (Septenary), 147 (English Ordinal) & 503 (Primes)
'Bryan Ferry CBE' = 39 (Chaldean)
Confirmed (November 30, 2011): Commander of the Order of the British Empire
'Phil Manzanera' = 33 (Septenary)
'Neil Hubbard' = 39 (Septenary) 201 (Reverse Ordinal) 51 (Full Reduction) 51 (Single Reduction)
501 (English Extended)
'Alan Spenner' = 47 (Full Reduction) & 119 (English Ordinal)
'Jimmy Maelen' = 1704 (Squares) 930 (English Extended)
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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