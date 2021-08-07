No Proof Covid19 Exists According to Canadian Court, Lockdowns LIFTED

In This Special Report- The Great Reset Continues, Now the CDC is openly discussing (albeit with veiled terminology) establishing quarantine internment camps for vaccine refusers.Meanwhile, the plan to bankrupt you into submission and Communism continues with a renewed push to tax every mile driven hidden within the so called "Infrastructure Bill."All of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat