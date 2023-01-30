Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 23 - The Acid / Alkaline Balance [2]

In episode twenty-three Barbara continues the study about the acid / alkaline balance. We will receive more in-depth advice about both how to feed our babies. We will learn about what food to eat and what to avoid when trying to adjust the PH in the body. We will learn about the beneficial effects of a diet rich in legumes and ‘fantastic fats’. Barbara will also explain further and in even more detail the negative effects of hybridised wheat and grains. Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za

