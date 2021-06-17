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Sweden's Million-Dollar Refugee Industry
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20 views • June 17, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3555/want-to-be-a-millionaire-migrant-slumlord-call-in-show-january-6th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3555-want-to-be-a-millionaire-migrant-slumlord-call-in-show-january-6th-2017
Question: “I live in Sweden and a year ago my family got a call from the Swedish rescue service and offered what I call a deal with the devil. The deal was for us was to house up to 30 refugees for the most ridiculous sum of money I have ever seen. This was also during a period where we tried to sell our hotel and realized that my family were getting was not what we were hoping for. When you have been given the deal with the devil, will you take it and sacrifice your soul for wealth, or reject it and keep your soul but continue suffering?”
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3555-want-to-be-a-millionaire-migrant-slumlord-call-in-show-january-6th-2017
Question: “I live in Sweden and a year ago my family got a call from the Swedish rescue service and offered what I call a deal with the devil. The deal was for us was to house up to 30 refugees for the most ridiculous sum of money I have ever seen. This was also during a period where we tried to sell our hotel and realized that my family were getting was not what we were hoping for. When you have been given the deal with the devil, will you take it and sacrifice your soul for wealth, or reject it and keep your soul but continue suffering?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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