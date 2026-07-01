THE CUP & HANDLE BREAKOUT: Why the Silver Pullback is Only Temporary





FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v7btbbg-the-debt-is-gone-the-midterms-may-be-paused-and-golds-about-to-explode.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





Silver hit $120. It pulled back. And the talking heads are calling it a crash. But AJ Monte sees something else: the most beautiful cup and handle pattern in decades. And it's about to launch.





In this essential market briefing, AJ Monte walks through his charts to reveal the technical setup that has him projecting silver back to $90 by year-end, then a launch to $200 an ounce in 3 to 5 years. The pullback to the original breakout point is not a signal to panic—it's a gift. A chance to accumulate before the real move begins.





Monte breaks down his wheel strategy: selling calls against long positions, taking in cash, using that cash to buy more silver, and repeating the process. It's not complicated. It's how the pros do it. And it turns a "crash" into an accumulation opportunity.





The coming stablecoin transition isn't far. The Federal Reserve note will be replaced by a Treasury-backed digital currency. Inflation will be controlled. But privacy will be sacrificed. Every transaction—every Twinkie, every gallon of gas—will be tracked by the government. The solution? Physical metal. Treasury-backed sound money is rising.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.