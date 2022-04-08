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OUT OF THE SHADOWS - How the mainstream media & Hollywood manipulate & control the masses
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51 views • April 08, 2022
OP Freedom.
The Out Of The Shadows documentary lifts the mask on how the mainstream media & Hollywood manipulate & control the masses by spreading propaganda throughout their content. Our goal is to wake up the general public by shedding light on how we all have been lied to & brainwashed by a hidden enemy with a sinister agenda.
This project is the result of two years of blood, sweat, and tears by a team of woke professionals. It’s been independently produced and funded and is available on many different platforms for free for anyone to watch.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v103kkb-out-of-shadows-how-the-mainstream-media-and-hollywood-manipulate-and-contro.html
The Out Of The Shadows documentary lifts the mask on how the mainstream media & Hollywood manipulate & control the masses by spreading propaganda throughout their content. Our goal is to wake up the general public by shedding light on how we all have been lied to & brainwashed by a hidden enemy with a sinister agenda.
This project is the result of two years of blood, sweat, and tears by a team of woke professionals. It’s been independently produced and funded and is available on many different platforms for free for anyone to watch.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v103kkb-out-of-shadows-how-the-mainstream-media-and-hollywood-manipulate-and-contro.html
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