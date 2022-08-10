California Cannabis Market Analysis

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The state of California is the largest US cannabis market by sales, eclipsing $5B in annual sales in 2021 and is on pace to do so again this year. While total market sales in California are large and noteworthy, there are quite a few nuanced sub-trends developing in the Golden State’s cannabis industry. Below, we explore how category sales patterns have shifted in California over the past year.
Episode 1002 The #TalkingHedge dives into Headset’s data…
#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #MarijuanaData #CannabisAnalytics #MarijuanaAnalytics #CannabisSalesData #MarijuanaSalesData
https://youtu.be/8Ew8EALLZXM