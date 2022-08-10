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California Cannabis Market Analysis
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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3 views • August 10, 2022

The state of California is the largest US cannabis market by sales, eclipsing $5B in annual sales in 2021 and is on pace to do so again this year. While total market sales in California are large and noteworthy, there are quite a few nuanced sub-trends developing in the Golden State’s cannabis industry. Below, we explore how category sales patterns have shifted in California over the past year.


Episode 1002 The #TalkingHedge dives into Headset’s data…

#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #MarijuanaData #CannabisAnalytics #MarijuanaAnalytics #CannabisSalesData #MarijuanaSalesData

https://youtu.be/8Ew8EALLZXM

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cannabismarketcarlifornia
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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