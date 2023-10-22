Create New Account
The Mystery of Israel - SOLVED!
channel image
Κωνσταντῖνος Μαδιᾶς
19 Subscribers
19 views
Published Yesterday

https://odysee.com/@childofcydonia:f/MYSTERY---EN:5

The digital IDs and the digital money are the mark of the beast before the Antichrist's official appearance. Afterwards they will be placed in the right hand or the forehead of course!

The Chinese and the Swedish have already accepted them unfortunately in their smart phones!

Keywords
kabbalahisraellucifer

