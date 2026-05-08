Cheaters Arrested, Criminals Indicted, States FORCED to Comply

May 8, 2026 - May 8, 2026 - The wheels of justice are said to “turn slowly, but grind exceedingly fine.” This week we are seeing a slew of those results, and there's SO MUCH WINNING!





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