Ukraine's Kill List and What Western Media Ignores About Donetsk Civilians w/ Eva Bartlett (MIRRORED)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from You Tube channel Franc Analysis at:-
https://youtu.be/4RPRaoeKEWE
YouTube DEMONETIZED US!
Ways you can support the show:
Follow, Subscribe, and/or Tip on Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/FrancAnalysis
Subscribing to one content creator gives you access to the premium content of ALL content creators on Rokfin (Jimmy Dore, Kim Iversen, Niko House, The Convo Couch, and more!)
Pay Pal: https://www.paypal.me/FrancAnalysis
Venmo: https://venmo.com/code?user_id=258975...
CashApp: https://cash.app/$FrancAnalysis
Bitcoin wallet: bc1q0ehqj2qhnqcgsnsqrfsev5scslx6jgvmm26cj9
ETH wallet: 0xA024eaC8107497Ee3CE52EF5153415a6178d13e2
Follow me on Odysee (alternative to YouTube): https://odysee.com/@FrancAnalysis:8
Follow me on Twitter: @B43Franco
Join my Discord: https://discord.gg/DDNa5guaNY