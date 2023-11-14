Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
2018 Started Being MORE Obvious
channel image
Think About It
3420 Subscribers
Shop now
146 views
Published 15 hours ago

✅ Get the BEST 3-Month Emergency Food Supply when you go to my special web site http://www.preparewiththinkaboutit.com​ 🔥


For many 2018 is just a foggy memory, but was it the year that started America on an obvious downward spiral? The freedom to launch verbal attacks on the president then were completely allowed... but NOW, you will be persecuted, arrested or banned on social media platforms.


If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior...  Click this link: 

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/


IF YOU ARE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the Donorbox link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH! https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support


WEBSITE: 

https://thinkaboutit.news


VISIT US ON SUBSTACK:

https://thinkaboutitnow.substack.com/


Email address:

[email protected]



Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Keywords
globaliststyrannylawlessmore lockdownsamerica on the verge of end

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket