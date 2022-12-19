Create New Account
Dr. Aseem Malhotra: "I Think All Cardiovascular Conditions Have Got Worse Because of the Vaccine"
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago
"Anything and everything that can go wrong with the heart has gone wrong with the heart as a result of these mRNA vaccines. There's no doubt about it," attested Dr. Malhotra.

"Cardiologists are not even conceiving of the possibility that the mRNA vaccine can cause these problems — but the list is there."

Full Video: https://www.theepochtimes.com/dr-peter-mccullough-and-dr-aseem-malhotra-how-the-covid-19-vaccines-impact-the-heart_4929815.html

pandemic covid plandemicexcess deaths mrna gene therapy vax injuries

