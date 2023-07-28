Create New Account
Documentary: Stolen History "Nothing Is As It Seems" Part 1
LOUP-GRIS
60 Subscribers
108 views
Published Yesterday

The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.A Documentary from https://stolenhistory.net/  

Source: https://rumble.com/v309pme-documentary-stolen-history-nothing-is-as-it-seems-part-1.html  

Part 2 https://rumble.com/v30ansu-documentary-stolen-history-the-destruction-of-the-old-world-part-2.html  

Part 3 https://rumble.com/v30er4w-documentary-stolen-history-the-mystery-of-the-worlds-fairs-part-3.html

The Michelle Moore Show https://rumble.com/user/GoMichelleMoore  

