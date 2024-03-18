Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How France KILLED Motherhood
channel image
Rick Langley
948 Subscribers
17 views
Published Yesterday
How France KILLED Motherhood

France has enshrined abortion access into its constitution — permanently relinquishing the dignity of motherhood for the false sense of 'progress' championed by the godless left. France had been revered across the world for its fidelity to the Church, which has now been all but lost. With the fall of the pro-life movement in France, the attack on motherhood, and France's betrayal of the Church, it is unsurprising that Islam has now risen at alarming rates across the nation.


Watch the full show for a complete analysis here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/trump-v-biden-france-self-destructs-on-abortion/?utm_source=banned

Keywords
abortion is murderhow francekilled motherhoodthe godless leftmurder equals hell

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket