President Russell M. Nelson – A Life of Faith and Service | Prophet & Leader
🙏✨ Explore the inspiring journey of President Russell M. Nelson, the 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. From his distinguished career as a world-renowned heart surgeon to his lifelong dedication to faith, family, and service, President Nelson’s life is a testament to devotion and leadership. Discover his teachings, his impact on millions worldwide, and how his example of faith and service continues to uplift and guide people across the globe. 🌍💙
