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Being Attacked? Why Pepper Spray Can Get You Kill...
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140 views • June 26, 2021
Most people believe that criminals think like us. They don’t.
Learn the criminals think..here https://criminals-think.blogspot.com
Because of THIS, a highly trained law enforcement officer, nearly got himself killed… because he believed that a full shot of pepper spray would cause enough pain to stop anyone dead in their tracks.
Learn the criminals think..here https://criminals-think.blogspot.com
Because of THIS, a highly trained law enforcement officer, nearly got himself killed… because he believed that a full shot of pepper spray would cause enough pain to stop anyone dead in their tracks.
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