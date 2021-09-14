Australian Hospitals Giving Ivermectin to Vaxxed, Killing Unvaxxed on Ventilators

AUSTRALIAN HOSPITALS ARE GIVING IVERMECTIN TO THE VAXXED TO MAKE IT LOOK LIKE THE VAX WORKS, WHILE THEY PUT THE UN VAXXED ON VENTILATORS TO GET THE DEATHS AS HIGH AS POSSIBLE. They are using Ivermectin on the Vaxxed in Australian hospitals to make it appear like the jab works. For the unvaxxed, they put them on a ventilator and let them suffer. The entire medical system is corrupt to the core. Not in the video: Ventilators have pressure settings because not all people need the same pressure. And the pressure settings go all the way up to "destroy the lungs". They have to, because sometimes air is difficult to force in. Do that to someone who does not need it and that's the end.