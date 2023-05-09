Bill Maher Melts Down When He Learns Dr. Phil Doesn't Share His Trump Derangement Syndrome

Bill Maher Melts Down When He Learns Dr. Phil Doesn't Share His Trump Derangement SyndromeTrump is living rent free in Maher's head....
"You gotta be on the page that he's worse than Joe Biden...Come on Doc...He is a completely different element and much more dangerous...If I can't have your faith on that it's very hard for me to understand where you're coming from on any issue."
source:
https://rumble.com/v2mq8qa-bill-maher-melts-down-when-he-learns-dr.-phil-doesnt-share-his-trump-derang.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.