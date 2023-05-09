Bill Maher Melts Down When He Learns Dr. Phil Doesn't Share His Trump Derangement Syndrome

Bill Maher Melts Down When He Learns Dr. Phil Doesn't Share His Trump Derangement SyndromeTrump is living rent free in Maher's head....

"You gotta be on the page that he's worse than Joe Biden...Come on Doc...He is a completely different element and much more dangerous...If I can't have your faith on that it's very hard for me to understand where you're coming from on any issue."



source:

https://rumble.com/v2mq8qa-bill-maher-melts-down-when-he-learns-dr.-phil-doesnt-share-his-trump-derang.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3













