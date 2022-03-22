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The WHO... as a Proxy WORLD GOVERNMENT + WEF DIGITAL IDENTITY
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268 views • March 22, 2022
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(world orders review)
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The WHO... as a Proxy WORLD GOVERNMENT + WEF DIGITAL IDENTITY
(Diana Lenska) https://www.bitchute.com/video/rwRcJNusEBZA/ [SHARE]
================
sub, share; support:
-------------------------
(Diana Lenska) @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/diana-lenska/
-------------------------
(tangentopolis) @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
================
THE W.H.O. ? "PANDEMICS TREATY" [WORLD GOVERNMENT. POWER GRAB 2022]
(Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger) https://www.bitchute.com/video/rwRcJNusEBZA/
You will find deposited in the info-box of that previous upload
numerous additional related/background document links
TAGGED, TRACKED, TRACED & OWNED!
(Diana Lenska) https://www.bitchute.com/video/dpY3XCASz6yR/
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20210082583A1/en
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/04/24/12/7c8e8238f4ae9d/US20210082583A1.pdf
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(Quinta Columna / tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/rwRcJNusEBZA/
================
The plan to make the WHO a Proxy WORLD GOVERNMENT.
Also the WEF document on Digital Identity.
Dr. Rudolf Hänsel, Peter Koenig
The WHO as a “Proxy World Government”? Abolition of the Nation State?
https://www.globalresearch.ca/world-health-organisation-world-government/5773138
Link for WEF document:
https://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_Advancing_towards_Digital_Agency_2022.pdf
For PDF of both documents contact Diana @ [email protected]
--------------------------
(1) [Updated English version] https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/policies/coronavirus/pandemic-treaty/
(2) https://www.consilium.europa.eu/de/policies/coronavirus/pandemic-treaty/
(3) https://www.epochtimes.de/politik/ausland/globaler-pandemievertrag-der-who-kann-nationale-verfassungen-aushebeln-a3744145.html
(4) https://weltwoche.ch/daily/im-schatten-des-uktaine-krieges-werkelt…ns-sollen-zum-neuen-instrument-der-internationalen-politik-werden/
(5) https://greatreject.org/who-is-world-government-power-grab/
--------------------------
Klaus Schwab, 4th Industrial Revolution (2016) https://ipfs.io/ipfs/bafykbzacedtpeyve7uteg75zk7ctcn5dfdsvasngiwztin7y7a2xscs4sbjhq?filename=Klaus%20Schwab%20-%20The%20Fourth%20Industrial%20Revolution-The%20Fourth%20Industrial%20Revolution%20%282016%29.pdf
Klaus Schwab, COVID-19: The Great Reset https://cloudflare-ipfs.com/ipfs/bafykbzacedru7z24zwqo7nnj727zqdj7ha7dm7u32nntovjhom4etccy64gum?filename=Klaus%20Schwab%2C%20Thierry%20Malleret%20-%20COVID-19_%20The%20Great%20Reset-Forum%20Publishing%20%282020%29.epub
================
IRON & CLAY [5G, mRNA 'Vaccine', Your DNA & the MARK] (Diana Lenska / excerpt)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TRCrrU15yCgA/
BATTLE FOR THE SOUL of ALL (JANUS vs. HUMANITY)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3FePkYrasHt7/
THE GREAT-CORONA NWO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FlUQgaZwLqvU/
KLAUS SCHWAB / SITH LORD (((6uild 6ack 6etter)))
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gYVq5zwxrovR/
Does the Virus Exist? Has SARS-CoV-2 Been Isolated?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ttI8xvoJx19B/
(TROJANTRANSPOCALYPTYCUS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hNa3wIbiCEbs/
GRAPHENE... COVID VAXXX-SEEN...GEORGIA GUIDESTONE DREAM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ygAENKfxYbZU/
Klaus Schwab, GREAT RESET & TOTALITARIAN NWO TAKEOVER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WbscKZyJkjyx/
Dr. Pierre Gilbert (1995) 'Globalist Zombies' [Full, Eng. Subs.]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0z1LJA5m8hib/
The TROJAN NANOBOT (ARTIKEL 7)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/70SGpfK6cAvA/
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
The WHO... as a Proxy WORLD GOVERNMENT + WEF DIGITAL IDENTITY
(Diana Lenska) https://www.bitchute.com/video/rwRcJNusEBZA/ [SHARE]
================
sub, share; support:
-------------------------
(Diana Lenska) @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/diana-lenska/
-------------------------
(tangentopolis) @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
================
THE W.H.O. ? "PANDEMICS TREATY" [WORLD GOVERNMENT. POWER GRAB 2022]
(Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger) https://www.bitchute.com/video/rwRcJNusEBZA/
You will find deposited in the info-box of that previous upload
numerous additional related/background document links
TAGGED, TRACKED, TRACED & OWNED!
(Diana Lenska) https://www.bitchute.com/video/dpY3XCASz6yR/
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20210082583A1/en
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/04/24/12/7c8e8238f4ae9d/US20210082583A1.pdf
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(Quinta Columna / tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/rwRcJNusEBZA/
================
The plan to make the WHO a Proxy WORLD GOVERNMENT.
Also the WEF document on Digital Identity.
Dr. Rudolf Hänsel, Peter Koenig
The WHO as a “Proxy World Government”? Abolition of the Nation State?
https://www.globalresearch.ca/world-health-organisation-world-government/5773138
Link for WEF document:
https://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_Advancing_towards_Digital_Agency_2022.pdf
For PDF of both documents contact Diana @ [email protected]
--------------------------
(1) [Updated English version] https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/policies/coronavirus/pandemic-treaty/
(2) https://www.consilium.europa.eu/de/policies/coronavirus/pandemic-treaty/
(3) https://www.epochtimes.de/politik/ausland/globaler-pandemievertrag-der-who-kann-nationale-verfassungen-aushebeln-a3744145.html
(4) https://weltwoche.ch/daily/im-schatten-des-uktaine-krieges-werkelt…ns-sollen-zum-neuen-instrument-der-internationalen-politik-werden/
(5) https://greatreject.org/who-is-world-government-power-grab/
--------------------------
Klaus Schwab, 4th Industrial Revolution (2016) https://ipfs.io/ipfs/bafykbzacedtpeyve7uteg75zk7ctcn5dfdsvasngiwztin7y7a2xscs4sbjhq?filename=Klaus%20Schwab%20-%20The%20Fourth%20Industrial%20Revolution-The%20Fourth%20Industrial%20Revolution%20%282016%29.pdf
Klaus Schwab, COVID-19: The Great Reset https://cloudflare-ipfs.com/ipfs/bafykbzacedru7z24zwqo7nnj727zqdj7ha7dm7u32nntovjhom4etccy64gum?filename=Klaus%20Schwab%2C%20Thierry%20Malleret%20-%20COVID-19_%20The%20Great%20Reset-Forum%20Publishing%20%282020%29.epub
================
IRON & CLAY [5G, mRNA 'Vaccine', Your DNA & the MARK] (Diana Lenska / excerpt)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TRCrrU15yCgA/
BATTLE FOR THE SOUL of ALL (JANUS vs. HUMANITY)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3FePkYrasHt7/
THE GREAT-CORONA NWO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FlUQgaZwLqvU/
KLAUS SCHWAB / SITH LORD (((6uild 6ack 6etter)))
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gYVq5zwxrovR/
Does the Virus Exist? Has SARS-CoV-2 Been Isolated?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ttI8xvoJx19B/
(TROJANTRANSPOCALYPTYCUS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hNa3wIbiCEbs/
GRAPHENE... COVID VAXXX-SEEN...GEORGIA GUIDESTONE DREAM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ygAENKfxYbZU/
Klaus Schwab, GREAT RESET & TOTALITARIAN NWO TAKEOVER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WbscKZyJkjyx/
Dr. Pierre Gilbert (1995) 'Globalist Zombies' [Full, Eng. Subs.]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0z1LJA5m8hib/
The TROJAN NANOBOT (ARTIKEL 7)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/70SGpfK6cAvA/
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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