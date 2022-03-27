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The Origins of Government in a Nutshell
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21 views • March 27, 2022
Foster Gamble of THRIVE discusses the genesis of royalty, AKA the birth of the protection racket.
To see the entire show, sign-up for a free trial to the Freedom Portal - https://bit.ly/3DisYUg
To see the entire show, sign-up for a free trial to the Freedom Portal - https://bit.ly/3DisYUg
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