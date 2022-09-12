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'One Who Imposes Taxes' is Prophesied for Europe
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
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100 views • September 12, 2022

Daniel 11:20 tells of "one who imposes taxes on the glorious kingdom." The European Union is implementing a 15% minimum corporate tax for large multinational corporations by 31 December 2022. Could that fulfill Daniel 11:20? What about the proposed "Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism" (CBAM) which would seem to increase costs to European consumers? Windfall profits tax? When might we see the fulfiller of Daniel 11:20? Will this tax imposer die to ultimately be replaced by a dictatorial Beast, biblically also referred to as the King of the North, of a reorganized Europe? Why can this be for the 21st century as opposed to the time near Antiochus Epiphanes? Does Daniel 11 refer to the appointed time of the end? Could the death of the imposer of taxes be of major prophetic significance? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie discuss these matters in this video.


A written article of related interest is available titled "Could we be close to the fulfillment of Daniel 11:20 imposition of taxes?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/could-we-be-close-to-the-fulfillment-of-daniel-1120-imposition-of-taxes/

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prophecytaxeseurope
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