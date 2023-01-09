Reports from Under the Desk (Interview) - Heather Gray

Join Leigh Caruthers for an interview with Heather Gray, RN as they discuss the Healing Frequencies of Yahuah and the benefit of Sound Therapy.

Heather has been a Registered Nurse since 1996 working in the Hospital Operating Room, Medical-Surgical, Hospice and Home Health Care. She has been doing self guided research as well as formal training in Alternative Healing Modalities for 15 years. Receiving a Certification in Sound Healing and Therapy from The Globe Sound and Consciousness Institute. Trained in many areas including the Aleph-Tav Body by Dr. Alphonzo Monzo lll and is currently working as part of his team in Ohio.

1.9.23

Websites

https://shoresoundhealing.com

https://www.well-beingbydesign.com/soundtherapy

Email: [email protected]





