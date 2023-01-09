Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Reports from Under the Desk (Interview) - Heather Gray
6 views
channel image
Heart of the Tribes
Published 19 hours ago |

Join Leigh Caruthers for an interview with Heather Gray, RN as they discuss the Healing Frequencies of Yahuah and the benefit of Sound Therapy.

Heather has been a Registered Nurse since 1996 working in the Hospital Operating Room, Medical-Surgical, Hospice and Home Health Care. She has been doing self guided research as well as formal training in Alternative Healing Modalities for 15 years. Receiving a Certification in Sound Healing and Therapy from The Globe Sound and Consciousness Institute. Trained in many areas including the Aleph-Tav Body by Dr. Alphonzo Monzo lll and is currently working as part of his team in Ohio.

1.9.23

Websites

https://shoresoundhealing.com

https://www.well-beingbydesign.com/soundtherapy

Email: [email protected]


Heart of the Tribes

Telegram: https://t.me/+6lf5W12zEF81Mjhh

Website: https://www.heartofthetribes.org

Apparel: https://www.memeservantheart.com.co

Keywords
healingfrequenciestherapysoundwell beingheart of the tribereports from under the deskheather graydr monzoaleph tav body system

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket