© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Vodafone Boss Blows Whistle on 5G Coronavirus IoT Vaccine Digital World Currency
Follow
3
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
157 views • April 02, 2020
Former Vodafone Boss Blows Whistle on 5G Coronavirus IoT Vaccine Digital World Currency (Mirrored)
This is duplicated from BitChute and this was the first comment that I loved:
There's a O atom and an O2 molecule. These are held together by electrons. when these electrons are exposed to 5G at 60 gigahertz millimeter microwaves it causes electrons to spin. The spinning of the electrons causes the two atoms not to be able to link their for not to be able to absorb into the hemoglobin of the bloodstream therefore representing fall asleep, d symptoms of cornhole virus. Why don't you guys talk about that? This is all about 5G and that's all it's about. The killing of the population will come soon after but first it's about 5G.
This is duplicated from BitChute and this was the first comment that I loved:
There's a O atom and an O2 molecule. These are held together by electrons. when these electrons are exposed to 5G at 60 gigahertz millimeter microwaves it causes electrons to spin. The spinning of the electrons causes the two atoms not to be able to link their for not to be able to absorb into the hemoglobin of the bloodstream therefore representing fall asleep, d symptoms of cornhole virus. Why don't you guys talk about that? This is all about 5G and that's all it's about. The killing of the population will come soon after but first it's about 5G.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.