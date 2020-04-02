Former Vodafone Boss Blows Whistle on 5G Coronavirus IoT Vaccine Digital World Currency (Mirrored)

This is duplicated from BitChute and this was the first comment that I loved:



There's a O atom and an O2 molecule. These are held together by electrons. when these electrons are exposed to 5G at 60 gigahertz millimeter microwaves it causes electrons to spin. The spinning of the electrons causes the two atoms not to be able to link their for not to be able to absorb into the hemoglobin of the bloodstream therefore representing fall asleep, d symptoms of cornhole virus. Why don't you guys talk about that? This is all about 5G and that's all it's about. The killing of the population will come soon after but first it's about 5G.