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4/7/26 TRUMP/IRAN: 2 WEEKS/STRAIT OPEN/ NATO TIMING/MAGA TDS MADNESS!!
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You Are Free TV
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4/7/26 President Trump orchestrated a 2 week Pause and Ceasefire with Iran, through Pakistan negotiations, that includes Israel agreement! Timing is crucial and planned exquisitely as NATO Sec. Gen Rutte meets with Trump at the White House tomorrow! All leading up to the Bilderberg Meeting this weekend, Greenland negotiations & Victor Orban's re-election in Hungary's elections Saturday. When Trump said: "I have the Best Plan", he meant it! MAGA TDS is both a tragedy and an InfoWar goldmine in Trump's Plan. Stay Prayerful and Virtue-cognitive America! This is 2nd Am Rev. Completion 250! We ARE FREE!


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President Trump’s Social Media:

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TAKE ACTION!

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Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777

Thune: 202-224-2321


Get Involved & TAKE ACTION:

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Trump/Iran 2 Week Ceasefire:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/04/breaking-president-trump-announces-double-sided-ceasefire-agrees/


Quantum AI "Ghost Murmur" Used in Iran pilot recovery:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/04/ghost-murmur-cia-used-futuristic-tool-locate-missing/


JD Vance Speech in Hungary today!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/04/during-budapest-trip-boost-orban-vp-vance-slams/

Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v787fb2-4726.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


Want to Oust Lindsey Graham?? Mark Lynch for SC Senate! Volunteer! Support!

https://www.lynchforsenate.com/


The SAVE AMERICA ACT: TAKE ACTION- Save our Elections & 2026 Midterms! https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/7296/text


THUNE: 202-224-2321: Action! https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/john-thune-is-working-overtime-see-that-trump/


ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution! https://covidjustice.org/


Children’s Health Defense:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/urge-congress-to-take-up-the-covid-justice-resolution/?utm_source=cc&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260311#form


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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

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