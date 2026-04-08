4/7/26 TRUMP/IRAN: 2 WEEKS/STRAIT OPEN/ NATO TIMING/MAGA TDS MADNESS!!

4/7/26 President Trump orchestrated a 2 week Pause and Ceasefire with Iran, through Pakistan negotiations, that includes Israel agreement! Timing is crucial and planned exquisitely as NATO Sec. Gen Rutte meets with Trump at the White House tomorrow! All leading up to the Bilderberg Meeting this weekend, Greenland negotiations & Victor Orban's re-election in Hungary's elections Saturday. When Trump said: "I have the Best Plan", he meant it! MAGA TDS is both a tragedy and an InfoWar goldmine in Trump's Plan. Stay Prayerful and Virtue-cognitive America! This is 2nd Am Rev. Completion 250! We ARE FREE!





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