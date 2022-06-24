Judy Mikovits Shocks The World: Most Damning Covid Evidence Bombshell The World Has Seen

Science and medicine have no other modern definition than FAKE at this point in time. Dr. Judy Mikovits presents her findings of medical fraud, and how Fauci was involved in her arrest AND career destruction.





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SOURCE: https://rumble.com/v18l44h-judy-mikovits-shocks-the-world-most-damning-covid-evidence-bombshell-the-wo.html