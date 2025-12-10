BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Attorney Aussie Overlaw'd - Australian Internet ID Verification Rollout Begins on Christmas
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1952 followers
1
43 views • 21 hours ago

Attorney Aussie Overlaw’d - Australian Internet ID Verification Rollout Begins on Christmas


The Horror Story of Digital ID and the Forensic Surveillance Dragnet being implemented by the Australian Labor Government.


Australians will be GeoBlocked unless you voluntarily OPT IN to the Governments Compulsory Social Credit Score linked to your bank accounts and passport.


Forensic Digital ID Enforcement Two Days after Christmas – the Australian Governments Present for You.


Phase 2 eSafety codes force every adult Australian to verify age via biometrics or ID to access legal content, platforms must block VPNs - media stay silent.


The industry codes, the privacy nightmare, the inevitable geoblocks, and why this is the biggest government overreach most people don’t know about.


https://www.esafety.gov.au/industry/codes


Full PDF breakdown of the eight codes, Appendix F requirements, biometric risks, international failures, and the deafening media silence.


https://www.esafety.gov.au/sites/default/files/2025-12/OnlineSafetyCodesandStandardsRegulatoryGuidanceDec2025.pdf



Sourced 10 DEC 2025: https://youtu.be/84oN0vl2IYc

