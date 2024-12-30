New Age Health Gurus, False Flags, Gun Confiscation, CIA, Madeleine McCann

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
* Andrew Kaufman isn’t interested in talking mandatory vaccination with Johnny
Cirucci.
* “False Memory Syndrome” and Luigi Mangione’s University of Pennsylvania.
* Catholics in Action and Mild Bill Donovan.
* “Cui bono” Luigi Mangione?
* “1 in 30”, gun confiscation, Wayne LaPierre and the NRA.
* Save your body, lose your soul.
* Indonesian pedophile pandemic enabled by far-Left sexual deviancy.
* “Jimmy” Savile, Madeleine McCann and...who else?
* What explains the MASSIVE government-media spotlight on the McCann “kidnapping”?
* What are Andrew Gold and Sonia Poulton missing about the McCann case and why?
* What is a “McCann troll”? QUESTION THE QUESTIONERS!!!
* What do Brenda Leyland and Bruce Ivins have in common?
* Using a false flag to exit a false flag.
* Why does Whitney Web deny the existence of female pedophiles?
* Jeffrey Epstein and Marc Dutroux.
* Alfred Kinsey, Judith Reisman and “sexology”.
* The ACLU and “NAMBLA”.
* Tudor Alexander and “vitamins”.
* What do “Nate” Marino, Jason Cooley and Steven Anderson have in common?
* Is Whitney Webb a “minor-attracted person”? Anti-Semitism as at an all-time high.
* Frankie Schaeffer, “Christian Atheist”; Francis August Schaeffer—net worth $16 MILLION.
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
Topic list:
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
_____________________
Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network
On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16
On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4
On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill
Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com
https://www.facebook.com/alex.h.kuen
_____________________
All of John Paul’s links:
https://linktr.ee/johnpaulharkins