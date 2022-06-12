Alternative Reality

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Living in this world, but not of this world. Can you see a better world than this current one? Many people can. This short video shows where the most famous person in all of history is talking about it.
For a longer video click here to watch "What If Everyone Did It?": https://bit.ly/34j0Raq
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