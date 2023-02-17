FALLOUT From Ohio TOXIC Train Continues: Government Distracts With BOGUS Balloons & UFOs

Stew Peters Show





Feb 16, 2023





As Ohio burns, the mainstream media attempts to distract the public with UFO balloons.

Dr. Mark Sherwood is here to talk about the UFO distraction.

The CCP wants to destroy America from within.

It should be illegal for any foreign entity to own land in the United States.

Politicians will not speak out because they have become addicted to CCP funding streams.

America is being attacked economically, agriculturally, financially, medically, and governmentally from the inside out!

The answer is to pray and ask the Lord for discernment and He will reveal the truth.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29tw7u-fallout-from-ohio-toxic-train-continues-government-distracts-with-bogus-bal.html