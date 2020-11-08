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Evidence Of Election Fraud Ignored As Of November 7th 2020
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76 views • November 08, 2020
Bowne Report
November 7 2020
The word transparency gets kicked around a lot. But there is nothing transparent about the disgraceful 2020 election process crushing the will of the American people.The video of incidents of fraud poured in on social media and there was little the Silicon Valley overlords could do to stop it. Many of these videos need to be examined for fraud.
Regardless of the bag of goods the mockingbird media wants America to swallow. There are too many questions surrounding the nebulous explanation of how the historically fraudulent election process transpired.
November 7 2020
The word transparency gets kicked around a lot. But there is nothing transparent about the disgraceful 2020 election process crushing the will of the American people.The video of incidents of fraud poured in on social media and there was little the Silicon Valley overlords could do to stop it. Many of these videos need to be examined for fraud.
Regardless of the bag of goods the mockingbird media wants America to swallow. There are too many questions surrounding the nebulous explanation of how the historically fraudulent election process transpired.
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