Pentagon's Ultimatum: Bend the AI or Break the Company

Sean Morgan reports on a high-stakes standoff between the Department of Defense and AI frontier lab Anthropic—a confrontation that will determine whether corporate ethics or military necessity governs the future of artificial intelligence.





Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has delivered a final ultimatum: by Friday at 5:01 p.m., Anthropic must grant the Pentagon unrestricted access to its Claude AI model for "all lawful purposes." Failure means contract termination, supply chain blacklisting, and—most critically—invocation of the Defense Production Act, a 1950 law that could force the company to strip its own safety protocols and retrain its model for military use.





The stakes could not be higher. The Pentagon already holds a $200 million contract with Anthropic and integrates Claude into classified systems, including intelligence processing and operations like the capture of Nicolás Maduro. But Anthropic's red lines—no mass surveillance of U.S. citizens, no fully autonomous lethal weapons—now stand in direct conflict with the Pentagon's January AI strategy, which demands standardized "any lawful use" language across all contracts.





