Born Again/Spirit Filled KURT WARNER Story: Movie December 10/2021

DarylLawsonLive.comThe faith-based movie is titled American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story and is based on Warner's memoir All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football, and the First Miracle Season.'American Underdog,' new movie about Kurt Warner's journey to the NFL, gets an official release dateJoh_4:23 But the hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship him.Joh_4:24 God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.The Parable of the Ten VirginsMat 25:1 "Then the Kingdom of Heaven will be like ten bridesmaids who took their lamps and went to meet the bridegroom.Mat 25:2 Five of them were foolish, and five were wise.Mat 25:3 The five who were foolish didn't take enough olive oil for their lamps,Mat 25:4 but the other five were wise enough to take along extra oil.Mat 25:5 When the bridegroom was delayed, they all became drowsy and fell asleep.Mat 25:6 "At midnight they were roused by the shout, 'Look, the bridegroom is coming! Come out and meet him!'Mat 25:7 "All the bridesmaids got up and prepared their lamps.Mat 25:8 Then the five foolish ones asked the others, 'Please give us some of your oil because our lamps are going out.'Mat 25:9 "But the others replied, 'We don't have enough for all of us. Go to a shop and buy some for yourselves.'Mat 25:10 "But while they were gone to buy oil, the bridegroom came. Then those who were ready went in with him to the marriage feast, and the door was locked.Mat 25:11 Later, when the other five bridesmaids returned, they stood outside, calling, 'Lord! Lord! Open the door for us!'Mat 25:12 "But he called back, 'Believe me, I don't know you!'Mat 25:13 "So you, too, must keep watch! For you do not know the day or hour of My return.