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Born Again/Spirit Filled KURT WARNER Story: Movie December 10/2021
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1 view • July 07, 2021
DarylLawsonLive.com
The faith-based movie is titled American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story and is based on Warner's memoir All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football, and the First Miracle Season.
'American Underdog,' new movie about Kurt Warner's journey to the NFL, gets an official release date
https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/nfl/american-underdog-new-movie-about-kurt-warners-journey-to-the-nfl-gets-an-official-release-date/ar-AALFRdD?ocid=uxbndlbing
Joh_4:23 But the hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship him.
Joh_4:24 God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.
The Parable of the Ten Virgins
Mat 25:1 "Then the Kingdom of Heaven will be like ten bridesmaids who took their lamps and went to meet the bridegroom.
Mat 25:2 Five of them were foolish, and five were wise.
Mat 25:3 The five who were foolish didn't take enough olive oil for their lamps,
Mat 25:4 but the other five were wise enough to take along extra oil.
Mat 25:5 When the bridegroom was delayed, they all became drowsy and fell asleep.
Mat 25:6 "At midnight they were roused by the shout, 'Look, the bridegroom is coming! Come out and meet him!'
Mat 25:7 "All the bridesmaids got up and prepared their lamps.
Mat 25:8 Then the five foolish ones asked the others, 'Please give us some of your oil because our lamps are going out.'
Mat 25:9 "But the others replied, 'We don't have enough for all of us. Go to a shop and buy some for yourselves.'
Mat 25:10 "But while they were gone to buy oil, the bridegroom came. Then those who were ready went in with him to the marriage feast, and the door was locked.
Mat 25:11 Later, when the other five bridesmaids returned, they stood outside, calling, 'Lord! Lord! Open the door for us!'
Mat 25:12 "But he called back, 'Believe me, I don't know you!'
Mat 25:13 "So you, too, must keep watch! For you do not know the day or hour of My return.
The faith-based movie is titled American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story and is based on Warner's memoir All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football, and the First Miracle Season.
'American Underdog,' new movie about Kurt Warner's journey to the NFL, gets an official release date
https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/nfl/american-underdog-new-movie-about-kurt-warners-journey-to-the-nfl-gets-an-official-release-date/ar-AALFRdD?ocid=uxbndlbing
Joh_4:23 But the hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship him.
Joh_4:24 God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.
The Parable of the Ten Virgins
Mat 25:1 "Then the Kingdom of Heaven will be like ten bridesmaids who took their lamps and went to meet the bridegroom.
Mat 25:2 Five of them were foolish, and five were wise.
Mat 25:3 The five who were foolish didn't take enough olive oil for their lamps,
Mat 25:4 but the other five were wise enough to take along extra oil.
Mat 25:5 When the bridegroom was delayed, they all became drowsy and fell asleep.
Mat 25:6 "At midnight they were roused by the shout, 'Look, the bridegroom is coming! Come out and meet him!'
Mat 25:7 "All the bridesmaids got up and prepared their lamps.
Mat 25:8 Then the five foolish ones asked the others, 'Please give us some of your oil because our lamps are going out.'
Mat 25:9 "But the others replied, 'We don't have enough for all of us. Go to a shop and buy some for yourselves.'
Mat 25:10 "But while they were gone to buy oil, the bridegroom came. Then those who were ready went in with him to the marriage feast, and the door was locked.
Mat 25:11 Later, when the other five bridesmaids returned, they stood outside, calling, 'Lord! Lord! Open the door for us!'
Mat 25:12 "But he called back, 'Believe me, I don't know you!'
Mat 25:13 "So you, too, must keep watch! For you do not know the day or hour of My return.
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