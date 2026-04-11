Satan Allah using Islam & nephilim Kurds & Nigerian to destroy national identity & Christian nations

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2026). It seems instead of hiring hundreds of millions of Muslims for its workers while all the Japanese die off on the battlefield, Japan has switched to using hundreds of millions of androids for its workers & soldiers for higher efficiency. The “high salary stealing” “political events partying” Japanese politicians made a stupid mistake by bringing in thousands of reptilian demon spirit avatar nephilim Kurds into their nation, because they all group together and outnumber the police, so that the police cannot stop their violence and are afraid of them. They will now just increase in number as their children & grandchildren gain Japanese citizenship, and turn Saitama prefecture into a Kurd civil war battleground to kill off the Japanese in other areas of Japan in a decades takeover. Or else, these Freemason Korean-ancestry “war criminal reincarnating descendants” Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elite Japanese politicians, who are demon-possessed by Satan Lucifer’s fallen angels, are intentionally trying to destroy Japan & all national identities in the world & Christian nations, in order to start their Antichrist’s Illuminati NWO one-world government. This Kurd & Muslim migrant issue is like cancer that will just grow & grow from here and become bigger until it will be a full-blown “Turkey Syria Iraq Iran type” Kurd nephilims vs Japanese humans civil war. These Japanese politicians seem to be chosen by their stupidity or demon-possession by the fallen angels & Satan Lucifer. Once these Kurds start interbreeding with the Japanese, these nephilims reincarnate, so Japan will be divided into two nations—a Japanese human nation and a free autonomous Kurd region that will be in constant fighting. The Turks & Syrians & Iraqis & Iranians know this, so they have been trying to eradicate the Kurds for millennia. When the Kurds converge together and the Japanese police are afraid to upset the Kurd mobs or arrest any of them or protect the Japanese citizens from their Kurd communities, then you will now need a Japanese military intervention to get the Kurds out. But, they probably have fallen angels that they worship such as Allah, so once you give that spirit or Satan Lucifer a permission to breed inside your nation, you are too late and you basically await your own extinction many years from now or your descendants thousands of years later. These Japanese politicians are the most stupidest people I know. I was recently shocked when I heard they brought in Kurd refugees into Japan. These reptilians psychically manipulate the human women’s minds, so once they start interbreeding with the humans, then Japan is finished as a nation. That is why other nationality humans do not interbreed with the Kurds. It is like the invading brutal violent reptilian “fake human” Mongol Genghis Khan, who tried to make the Japanese Hebrews a breeding colony for Satan Lucifer’s Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar demon Satanists, was not a human specie. When you open the spiritual door to reptilians, your humans will all get exterminated & eaten & raped & tortured for entertainment & made into child sex slaves & made into fallen angel human soul energy parasitism torture objects & Mengele laboratory experiment test animals & DNA gourmet organ harvesting products. Any politician who does that is either extremely stupid or a cowardly traitor. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine