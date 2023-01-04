One Group's Recession is Another's Depression

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading 🗣 Happy New Year! I don't think the stock market and the bond market and the real estate market are having such a good year, but what you likely do not realize is a hidden threat to your wealth that is lurking just beneath the surface and could very well be putting in jeopardy any kind of gains in fiat money wealth for this year. Let me show you those hidden dangers! 📖

Chapters: 0:00 What’s Ahead for 2023

1:31 US Stocks Suffer Worst Year

4:38 Pledging Shares

15:21 Central Banks Balance Sheet

17:33 Global Stocks Face Trouble in 2023

23:54 How to Protect Your Wealth?