[Jun 19, 2019] TFR - 155 - Revolutionary Radio with Zen Garcia: A Flat Earth Court Case, Alien Disclosure And More

In this episode, I interviewed Zen Garcia and we discussed a recent court case that he WON regarding proving or not proving curvature of the Earth. While this was not specifically a “flat Earth” case, it’s a small victory nonetheless in this regard. After that, we discussed aliens, UFOs, Disclosure and the Coming Great Deception… and teased an idea of a future collaboration regarding the book of Enoch. Stay tuned for more on that.

website: sacredwordpublishing.com





http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy