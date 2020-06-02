© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Alberto Zangrillo - "BASTA TERRORIZZARE GLI ITALIANI!"
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
90 views • June 02, 2020
"Clinicamente il virus non esiste più". "Tamponi eseguiti negli ultimi 10 giorni hanno una carica virale dal punto di vista quantitativo assolutamente infinitesimale rispetto a quelli eseguiti su pazienti di un mese/due mesi fa.” Sostanzialmente i malati positivi al virus non finiscono più in terapia intensiva. Dunque i positivi non sono a rischio di malattie gravi!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.