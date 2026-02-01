BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
SDA Pastors Make Covenant With Death Leading Members Into Sin Through False Doctrine. SDA Drunkards
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
SDA Pastors Andrew Henriques of ProphesyAgainTV, JR Cofer of Gospel of Health, and Deron Tinsley of EGBibleschool have made a covenant with death through apostasy and false teaching. Bible prophecy shows that these Seventh Day Adventist members are being deceived through the teachings coming from these apostates that profess to believe the Third Angels message.


An Appeal for Human Dignity and Decency . The North American Division of the Seventh-day Adventist Church issues an appeal for human dignity and decency for our immigrant brothers and sisters. There are many in the United States who are afraid for their futures, and for the lives of family members. As a Christian denomination in the U.S., the Seventh-day Adventist Church supports the rights of all persons, no matter their country of origin — the equal rights provided in the U.S. Constitution and fair treatment as immigrants and refugees in this country.


Italygate: All Roads Lead to Rome. Vatican Blackout To Censor https://www.bitchute.com/search?query=Italygate%3A%20All%20Roads%20Lead%20to%20Rome.%20Vatican%20Blackout%20To%20Censor%20Release%20of%20Affidavit.%20Stolen%20&kind=video&sensitivity_id=normal&duration=all&sort=new


The Greatest SDA Apostasy In Present Truth https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm3zLw8RS9xMcIni7Qx5vTtW&si=48Y95-45BKOp9ahr


As members of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, we believe that “we are all equal in Christ, who by one Spirit has bonded us into one fellowship with Him and with one another; we are to serve and be served without partiality or reservation” (Fundamental Belief No. 14).


“We maintain our allegiance to the biblical principles of equality and dignity of all human beings in the face of historic and continuing attempts to use skin color, place of origin, caste, or perceived lineage as a pretext for oppressive and dominating behavior. These attempts are a denial of our shared humanity and we deplore all such aggression and prejudice as an offense to God” (Seventh-day Adventist Church statement “One Humanity: A Human Relations Statement Addressing Racism, Casteism, Tribalism, and Ethnocentrism”). Our appeal to our policymakers and government leaders is found in The Seventh-day Adventist Church Manual (p. 92): “All are in search of wholeness. All are gifted, needed, and treasured. All are created in the image of God with an inherent dignity regardless of any limitation they may have.” Therefore, let our laws and the implementation of our laws treat all of God’s children, who are created in His image, with the dignity and decency they deserve.


David House

icesdaseventh day adventistice immigrationchurch and statenadsda churchsda apostasysda sermonsaving health ministriesdavid housesda north american divisionnad hypocrisysda leadership hypocrisyseventh day adventist nadsda controversyice church responsechristian immigrationsda fired jab refusalsda vaccine mandatereligious exemtionreligious liberty claimsreligious freedom hypocrisysda oppressionchurch mandates
