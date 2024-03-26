Create New Account
Charges filed at the ICC of mass murder (genocide), treason, war crime atrocities and incitement to commit mass murder
Contact us

https://www.icc-cpi.int/about/otp/otp-contact

OTPLink

https://otplink.icc-cpi.int/

Study finds number of Athletes who have ‘Died Suddenly’ has increased by 1700% since COVID Vaccination began – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/11/23/18x-increase-athletes-died-suddenly/

A Deadly Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated – Worldwide data from 185 nations proves the highest Covid-19 Death rates are in the most vaccinated countries – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2021/11/03/worldwide-data-proves-highest-covid-19-death-rates-are-in-most-vaccinated-countries/

91 Scientific Studies prove Naturally Acquired Immunity provides better protection than the Covid-19 Vaccines – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2021/10/23/91-studies-prove-natural-immunity-is-better-than-covid-19-vaccines/

Impact of COVID Vaccinations on Mortality &COVID Deaths Before and After Vaccination Programs SPREAD

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Impact-of-COVID-Vaccinations-on-Mortality---COVID-Deaths-Before-and-After-Vaccination-Programs-IMPORTANT!-SPREAD!-:5

Cobden Club Memo Circulated at ECO-92 EARTH CHARTER: More Evidence of Genocide Agenda

http://iahf.com/biowar/991020a.html

Most reported U.S. Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC | Reuters

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/most-reported-us-omicron-cases-have-hit-fully-vaccinated-cdc-2021-12-10/

Natural Immunity to COVID-19 May Last a Lifetime, New Studies Show - The People's Voice

https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/natural-immunity-to-covid-19-may-last-a-lifetime-new-studies-show/

RaTG13 is fake - Nerd Has Power

https://nerdhaspower.weebly.com/ratg13-is-fake.html

Covid is an ethnic bioweapon - by James Hill, MD

https://hillmd.substack.com/p/covid-is-an-ethnic-bioweapon?utm_source=%2Fsearch%2FCovid%2520is%2520an%2520ethnic%2520bioweapon&utm_medium=reader2

22 Shocking Population Control Quotes From The Global Elite That Will Make You Want To Lose Your Lunch

http://www.whale.to/c/22.html

National Security Study Memorandum 200 - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Security_Study_Memorandum_200?useskin=vector

Israel Hosts Cyber Pandemic Exercise Simulating Cyberattack on Financial System with 10 Countries, IMF, World Bank & BIS

https://sociable.co/web/israel-cyber-pandemic-exercise-simulating-cyberattack-global-financial-system/

Biden warns of Russian cyberattack against US "it's coming" WITHDRAW YOUR SAVINGS NOW! - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=boaen4yvuZE&t=2s&ab_channel=Play

HCQ for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 576 studies

https://c19hcq.org/


Vaccination Liberation Home Page

https://vaclib.org/

Vaccination Debate

https://www.vaclib.org/sites/debate/web3.html

SIRT6 – THE SPIKE PROTEIN’S MASTER TARGET – WMC Research

https://wmcresearch.org/sirt6-the-spike-proteins-master-target/

C19 Injection global death toll - somewhere between 9 million and 45 million. Injuries somewhere between 840 million and 4.2 billion (multiple injuries per person)

https://peterhalligan.substack.com/p/c19-injection-global-death-toll-somewhere

Does saving more lives lead to overpopulation? - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obRG-2jurz0&ab_channel=BillGates

Vitamin D, other everyday vitamins could counter coronavirus effects: report | Fox News

https://www.foxnews.com/health/vitamin-d-other-everyday-vitamins-could-counter-coronavirus-effects-report

[Suppression of nonspecific resistance of the body under the effect of extremely high frequency electromagnetic radiation of low intensity] - PubMed

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11855293/

How To Show Lockdowns Are Killing More People Than The Virus

https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/21/how-to-show-americans-lockdowns-are-killing-more-people-than-the-virus/

Questions for lockdown apologists | by John Pospichal | Medium

https://medium.com/@JohnPospichal/questions-for-lockdown-apologists-32a9bbf2e247

