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Dulce Pontes - Amor a Portugal-"Love to Portugal=Love to all"
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7 views • September 24, 2020
The day will be born
Tear the darkness
Make the dream dawn
The sound of the song
And then, Love will win
The soul will free
Mil fires burn unseen
In the light of our gaze
In the light of our gaze
A day will be heard
The final song
Because the love of Portugal is still missing!
Tear the darkness
Make the dream dawn
The sound of the song
And then, Love will win
The soul will free
Mil fires burn unseen
In the light of our gaze
In the light of our gaze
A day will be heard
The final song
Because the love of Portugal is still missing!
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