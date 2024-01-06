⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (6 Jan 2024) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(6 January 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, as a result of active actions by units of the Zapad Group of Forces and artillery, four counterattacks by assault groups of AFU 30th and 32nd mechanised brigades have been repelled near Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

In addition, enemy strongholds have been hit near Kislovka, Kotlyarovka, Tabaevka, and Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region).

The enemy losses were up to 80 AFU servicemen, two armoured personnel carriers, three motor vehicles, one Olkha MLRS combat vehicle, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, supported by artillery, have hit AFU manpower and hardware concentration areas near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Serebryansky forestry.

The enemy losses were up to 100 troops, two motor vehicles, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️In Donetsk direction, as a result of active actions by units of the Yug Group of Forces and artillery, two enemy counterattacks have been repelled near Georgievka, units of 28th, 42nd mechanised brigades of the AFU have been defeated close to Andreevka, Bogdanovka, Kleshcheevka, and Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were over 190 soldiers, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, and four pickup trucks.

In addition, Msta-B, D-20, and D-30 howitzers have been hit during counter-battery warfare.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, with the support of Operational-Tactical Aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems, have defeated formations of the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were over 90 soldiers, two armoured fighting vehicles, and six motor vehicles.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, as a result of skillful actions by units of the Russian Group of Forces, Operational-Tactical Aviation, and artillery, manpower and hardware of 117th mechanized, 71st infantry brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the 15th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine have been eliminated close to Verbovoye, Rabotino, and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region). The enemy losses were up to 25 soldiers, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles.

▫️In Kherson direction, as a result of active actions by units of the Dnepr Group of Forces and systematic fire, the enemy losses were up to 45 servicemen, one tank, four motor vehicles, one Msta-B howitzer, as well as one ammunition depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been destroyed near Ingulets (Kherson region).

▫️Missile Troops and Artillery, Operational-Tactical Aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russian Groups of Forces destroyed one control point of the Donetsk Operational Tactical Group close to Krasnoarmeysk (Donetsk People's Republic), 127 artillery units in firing positions, manpower, and military hardware in 138 areas.

▫️Air defence facilities have shot down one Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Tyaginka (Kherson region). Four aircraft guided missiles have been intercepted, as well as one HIMARS projectile. In addition, 29 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been hit close to Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Mirnoye (Zaporozhye region), Kardashinka and Kairy (Kherson region).

📊In total, 565 airplanes and 265 helicopters, 10,488 unmanned aerial vehicles, 447 air defence missile systems, 14,494 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,201 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 7,645 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 17,121 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.