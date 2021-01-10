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Lt. General Thomas McInerney reveals the truth about who has Pelosi's Laptop
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221 views • January 10, 2021
Highly decorated and respected Lt. General Thomas McInerney of the U.S. Military reveals the TRUTH about who has Nancy Pelosi's laptop to VP Mike Pence committing treason and dishes out every detail about what is happening in Washington DC. Interview 1/08/21 MUST WATCH!
👉Patriots, this is one of the BEST interviews and updates you'll receive by an insider within the walls of the U.S. Military and Washington DC. This is the ENTIRE interview.
👉If you've been searching for the TRUTH about what is happening inside our government - this is another person you can TRUST! See Less
👉Patriots, this is one of the BEST interviews and updates you'll receive by an insider within the walls of the U.S. Military and Washington DC. This is the ENTIRE interview.
👉If you've been searching for the TRUTH about what is happening inside our government - this is another person you can TRUST! See Less
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