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Dr. Petrella: 'It is Going to be the Most Terrible Vaccine of All' — Lasted One Minute on YouTube
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56687 views • August 25, 2020
"It is literally a descent into hell." — Dr. Roberto Petrella
RESIST THE SCAMDEMIC, SAYS DR. PETRELLA!
Originally uploaded to Youtube on August 24, 2020, but was taken down within 1 minute.

Official protest of the take down of this video (after one minute on YouTube):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=reb0Jqxuspg

Source: https://fromrome.info/2020/08/24/resist-the-scamdemic-says-italian-doctor/

_________________________ For Christians:

Be sure you are saved and not just think you are. Jesus said “few” would actually do what he said. (Matt 7:13-14). “Sinner’s prayers” are not in the Bible. Jesus said eternal life comes at the END of the narrow way. The false teachers and preachers say everyone is saved/born again at the BEGINNING (when they first believe), contradicting the very words of Jesus Christ.

All Christians ought to download and prove this out while there is still time (prove it wrong if you can):

"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) — A Guide to Authentic Salvation:

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W

Prove all things; hold fast that which is good. (1Thess 5:21)
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy