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Crush Them!
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60 views • February 12, 2022
Get Off That Bridge!
* Our powerless leaders feel threatened by the truckers — and blocked donations to help them.
* Turdeau realizes the working class has had enough of tyranny.
* Next tool in the left’s playbook: intimidation.
* Impotent leaders all agree: truckers are extremists.
* Politicians are foolish to fight this convoy.
* Think for yourself and you’re an enemy of our rulers.
* They realize slander no longer works.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6297079279001
p.s. There’s a priceless redpill at 2:40 re: Little Fidel
* Our powerless leaders feel threatened by the truckers — and blocked donations to help them.
* Turdeau realizes the working class has had enough of tyranny.
* Next tool in the left’s playbook: intimidation.
* Impotent leaders all agree: truckers are extremists.
* Politicians are foolish to fight this convoy.
* Think for yourself and you’re an enemy of our rulers.
* They realize slander no longer works.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6297079279001
p.s. There’s a priceless redpill at 2:40 re: Little Fidel
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