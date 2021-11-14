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Should Iodized Salt Also Contain Potassium? (James DiNicolantonio Pharm)
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55 views • November 14, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/13/should-iodized-salt-also-contain-potassium.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2HL&cid=20211113_HL2&mid=DM1041641&rid=1320943475
https://seed151.bitchute.com/ySITC1RcRsOS/ZmZ5EtVqOXha.mp4
Recent data show salt substitutes with 75% sodium and 25% potassium could help reduce the rate of stroke, major cardiovascular disease and death
Low-salt recommendations parallel the rise in high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes and heart disease, which may be related to the vilification of salt while the food industry liberally added sugar to processed foods
James DiNicolantonio, PharmD., believes you can't overdose on salt if you have healthy kidneys. However, there are conditions that require greater attention, including Cushing's syndrome, Liddle's syndrome, bowel diseases, adrenal insufficiency, hypothyroidism and sleep apnea
Low sodium levels also impact athletic performance and may be related to overtraining syndrome. Take care with your salt source, since sea salt from modern oceans is contaminated with plastics and heavy metal
A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine1 discovered that the rate of cardiovascular events and death were lower in the group of individuals who used a salt substitute with potassium than in those who used regular salt. The salt substitute was 75% sodium chloride and 25% potassium chloride.
In the interview above with James DiNicolantonio, PharmD., we discuss how salt has been vilified in the past several decades and the possible impact this had on the development of chronic diseases, including high blood pressure and obesity. The interview was in 2017, just after the publication of his book “The Salt Fix: Why the Experts Got It All Wrong — and How Eating More Might Save Your Life.”
In today's culture, most people think of salt as seasoning for their food. But historically, salt was necessary for the preservation of food and was inextricably intertwined with trade.2 Salt was highly valued, and the word salary is actually derived from the word salt.
It was used as a method of currency and was crucially important economically to many cultures. According to historians, salt played a prominent role in the exploration of the Pacific Northwest in America, was used by the British as a leverage tool in the American Revolution and played a key role in defeating civilian and military morale in the South in the Civil War.
DiNicolantonio first became interested in salt when he was working as a community pharmacist.3 His patients were complaining of new symptoms after their physician put them on a low-salt diet for their high blood pressure. The symptoms included muscle fatigue, heart palpitations, muscle spasms and cramps.
He advised his patients to talk with their doctors and ask more questions about the necessity for using a low-salt diet. He also encouraged them to request a serum sodium blood test to determine if they had low salt levels.
His patients found that after adding salt back into their diet the symptoms disappeared. DiNicolantonio believed this was a real indication that low salt diets were not “panning out in the real world.”4
Also...
Potassium Salt Substitute Lowered Cardiovascular Events
Low-Salt Recommendations Likely Does More Harm
Conditions That Require Greater Attention to Sodium Levels
Low Sodium Level Impacts Exercise Performance
Consider Your Salt Intake
https://seed151.bitchute.com/ySITC1RcRsOS/ZmZ5EtVqOXha.mp4
Recent data show salt substitutes with 75% sodium and 25% potassium could help reduce the rate of stroke, major cardiovascular disease and death
Low-salt recommendations parallel the rise in high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes and heart disease, which may be related to the vilification of salt while the food industry liberally added sugar to processed foods
James DiNicolantonio, PharmD., believes you can't overdose on salt if you have healthy kidneys. However, there are conditions that require greater attention, including Cushing's syndrome, Liddle's syndrome, bowel diseases, adrenal insufficiency, hypothyroidism and sleep apnea
Low sodium levels also impact athletic performance and may be related to overtraining syndrome. Take care with your salt source, since sea salt from modern oceans is contaminated with plastics and heavy metal
A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine1 discovered that the rate of cardiovascular events and death were lower in the group of individuals who used a salt substitute with potassium than in those who used regular salt. The salt substitute was 75% sodium chloride and 25% potassium chloride.
In the interview above with James DiNicolantonio, PharmD., we discuss how salt has been vilified in the past several decades and the possible impact this had on the development of chronic diseases, including high blood pressure and obesity. The interview was in 2017, just after the publication of his book “The Salt Fix: Why the Experts Got It All Wrong — and How Eating More Might Save Your Life.”
In today's culture, most people think of salt as seasoning for their food. But historically, salt was necessary for the preservation of food and was inextricably intertwined with trade.2 Salt was highly valued, and the word salary is actually derived from the word salt.
It was used as a method of currency and was crucially important economically to many cultures. According to historians, salt played a prominent role in the exploration of the Pacific Northwest in America, was used by the British as a leverage tool in the American Revolution and played a key role in defeating civilian and military morale in the South in the Civil War.
DiNicolantonio first became interested in salt when he was working as a community pharmacist.3 His patients were complaining of new symptoms after their physician put them on a low-salt diet for their high blood pressure. The symptoms included muscle fatigue, heart palpitations, muscle spasms and cramps.
He advised his patients to talk with their doctors and ask more questions about the necessity for using a low-salt diet. He also encouraged them to request a serum sodium blood test to determine if they had low salt levels.
His patients found that after adding salt back into their diet the symptoms disappeared. DiNicolantonio believed this was a real indication that low salt diets were not “panning out in the real world.”4
Also...
Potassium Salt Substitute Lowered Cardiovascular Events
Low-Salt Recommendations Likely Does More Harm
Conditions That Require Greater Attention to Sodium Levels
Low Sodium Level Impacts Exercise Performance
Consider Your Salt Intake
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