Yetriots in Need of Prayers (and Kevlar)

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https://cozy.tv/tylerrussell & https://cozy.tv/daltonclodfelter
"We need a bulletproof vest fund. Somebody send Tyler $400, somebody send [Dalton] $400, and we can get bulletproof vests."
"They bought me Yeezy, they sure as hell better buy me a bulletproof vest."
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