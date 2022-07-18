91% of COVID Deaths since the beginning of 2022 Are Triple Vaxxed!

UK Government Data once again proves our point. The more you get jabbed the worse your chances are. Also Dr. Bryan Ardis and Dr. Vernon Coleman share some information to take into consideration.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Sources:

1. Exposé - While you were distracted by Boris resigning & a “Doomsday” Heatwave, the UK Gov. quietly published data confirming the Triple Vaccinated account for 91% of COVID Deaths since the beginning of 2022

https://expose-news.com/2022/07/17/distracted-heatwave-boris-91percent-covid-deaths-triple-vaccinated/





2. Dr. Bryan Ardis on Venom

https://rumble.com/v1byqf9-explosive-dr.-ardis-nicotine-the-new-vaccine-for-covid-19.html





3. Dr Vernon Coleman on doctors

https://expose-news.com/2022/07/15/dr-vernon-coleman-more-covid-bolks-to-come/?cmid=1f21cc13-72a6-4e76-91ad-99c14e0eb5ab