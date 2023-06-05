ALEX JONES - GET GROUNDED TO THE EARTH

INFOWARS CLIP 6-5-23
---------------
'Lock Step': 2010 Rockefeller Foundation Paper Laid Out Ominous Scenario How A Pandemic Could Be Used To Lock Down Society With Alarming Implications For Our Post-Pandemic Future - REPOST
https://allnewspipeline.com/Coronavirus_TEOTWAWKI_Already_Reality_For_Millions.php/
--------------
Globalist World Health Organization Will Take Up EU System behind Digital Vaccine Passports to “Facilitate Global Mobility” and “Better Protect Citizens”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/globalist-world-health-organization-will-take-up-eu/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.