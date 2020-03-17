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China'a Evil EXPOSED!!!
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174 views • March 17, 2020
In George Orwell's 1984, he predicted a chilling dystopian future which is coming true in China today. China already has one of the worst human rights records in history, and it is getting worse every day. In a recent documentary released by ABC TV in Australia, China's terrifying "Social Credit" system was examined by foreign correspondents. This numerical character rating is being applied to 1.4 billion of its citizens, using the world's biggest camera surveillance network to track people's movements and actions 24 hours a day through CCTV surveillance and facial recognition software.
The film reveals how an incredible 2000 year old prediction from the Book of Revelation about the Mark of the Beast and an 'image that speaks' is coming true before our eyes. It is essential viewing for anyone wanting to know the truth about where the world is heading. But, more important than just knowing the truth, is our need to adjust our vision for the future, in keeping with where things are heading.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
President Reagan Meeting with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher on September 29, 1983 BY
Reagan Library Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
The Modern Surveillance State (Documentary) by The Conscious Resistance Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Anonymous - Operation Big Brother 3.0 Worldwide Protest 12/08/2012 by xen0nymous Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
China Behavior Rating System V/S Sweden Microchip implants | Must watch technology by What's Trending Now Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Exposing China's Digital Dystopian Dictatorship | Foreign Correspondent by ABC News Australia
FAIR USE
Falun Gong, filmoj, kaj angla instruado by Evildea Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Most Beautiful Nasheed in Arabic For Chinese Muslims ???Muslims in China Promote islamic Culture by Islamic Tips Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Follow God's Footprints | Gospel Movie "Come Out of the Bible" | Enter Into the New Jerusalem by Eastern Lightening Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Chinese Military Parade Hell March by Thuy Tu Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
George Orwell - Author series by Kieran Guckian https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Deal With the Devil: How the Global Elite Re-colonized China by corbettreport Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
USA vs CHINA Military Comparison Who Would Win U S Army VS Chinese Army 2018 by Mr J Amp Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Falun Gong Demonstration: A demonstration of torture to stop said torture by Brendam Themes https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
China SHOW OF MILITARY POWER shows US Military who is boss now BY Combat Views Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
The film reveals how an incredible 2000 year old prediction from the Book of Revelation about the Mark of the Beast and an 'image that speaks' is coming true before our eyes. It is essential viewing for anyone wanting to know the truth about where the world is heading. But, more important than just knowing the truth, is our need to adjust our vision for the future, in keeping with where things are heading.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
President Reagan Meeting with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher on September 29, 1983 BY
Reagan Library Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
The Modern Surveillance State (Documentary) by The Conscious Resistance Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Anonymous - Operation Big Brother 3.0 Worldwide Protest 12/08/2012 by xen0nymous Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
China Behavior Rating System V/S Sweden Microchip implants | Must watch technology by What's Trending Now Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Exposing China's Digital Dystopian Dictatorship | Foreign Correspondent by ABC News Australia
FAIR USE
Falun Gong, filmoj, kaj angla instruado by Evildea Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Most Beautiful Nasheed in Arabic For Chinese Muslims ???Muslims in China Promote islamic Culture by Islamic Tips Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Follow God's Footprints | Gospel Movie "Come Out of the Bible" | Enter Into the New Jerusalem by Eastern Lightening Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Chinese Military Parade Hell March by Thuy Tu Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
George Orwell - Author series by Kieran Guckian https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Deal With the Devil: How the Global Elite Re-colonized China by corbettreport Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
USA vs CHINA Military Comparison Who Would Win U S Army VS Chinese Army 2018 by Mr J Amp Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Falun Gong Demonstration: A demonstration of torture to stop said torture by Brendam Themes https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
China SHOW OF MILITARY POWER shows US Military who is boss now BY Combat Views Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
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